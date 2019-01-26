close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
Jallo Club victorious

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

LAHORE: Jallo Club beat Youngster A Club by 90 runs in a match of the 4th Nazir Senior Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Jallo Cricket ground. Scores: Jallo Club 208 (Mian Irfan 47, Hassam 36, Mozam 33, M Faiz 26, Sajid Riaz 2/31, Habib-u-Rehman 2/38). Youngster A Club 118 (Junaid Jaan 55, Waqas Nadeem 26, M Suleman 5/20, Hasam 3/29).

