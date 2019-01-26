Sipamla earns SA call for Pak T20s

CAPE TOWN: Warriors fast bowler Lutho Sipamla has been named in a 14-man South Africa squad for the forthcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

The 20-year-old fast bowler rose to fame in the just-concluded Mzansi Super League where he picked 16 wickets at 20.56 from 10 games for the Tshwane Spartans, finishing only behind Duanne Olivier’s tally of 20 wickets in the series charts.

Also included in the squad is keeper-batsman Gihahn Cloete, who made his national-team debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe at East London in October 2018. National Selection Panel convener confirmed that Cloete would don the gloves at some point during the series despite the presence of two keepers higher up in the hierarchy - Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen.

This, Zondi said, was a means to prepare a succession plan and build a solid pool of reserve players.T20 Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen.