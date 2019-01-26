close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 26, 2019

Qatar stun S Korea in quarterfinal

Sports

AFP
January 26, 2019

ABU DHABI: Abdelaziz Hatim fired a late winner as Qatar stunned title-chasing South Korea 1-0 to reach the Asian Cup semi-finals for the first time on Friday.

South Korea were looking to end 59 years of hurt in the tournament but missed a string of second-half chances in Abu Dhabi before Hatim’s hammer blow after 78 minutes.It took the Koreans until three minutes into the second half to register a shot on target, Hwang Ui-jo forcing a low save from Saad Al-Sheeb from the edge of the box.

Lee Chung-yong then blazed wide and captain Son Heung-min was denied by Al-Sheeb before Kim Jin-su’s free kick smacked against the post.That wastefulness came back to haunt them when Hatim smashed a long-range rocket past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a famous victory. Hwang thought he had equalised two minutes later, only to be given offside — a decision upheld by the video assistant referee. Qatar’s semi-final opponents will be either hosts United Arab Emirates or holders Australia, meeting in Al-Ain later on Friday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports