close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 26, 2019

Newton has surgery

Sports

AFP
January 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on Thursday to repair his right throwing arm.The 29-year-old American decided to have the minor surgical procedure after being hampered by the shoulder problem during the regular season. The NFL club said the surgery was “successfully” performed by team doctors, but they did not say when the quarterback could begin throwing footballs again. This is not the first time Newton has had a shoulder operation. Two years ago he underwent surgery for a more serious torn rotator cuff injury.Newton struggled this season with right shoulder problems that limited his ability to throw the ball downfield.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports