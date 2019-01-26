close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
Umpires panel for PSL-4 named

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday named umpires panel for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL-4).

Richard Illingworth and Ranmore Martinesz have been put on umpires’ panel along with Pakistan’s Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza. Aleem Dar will not be officiating as umpire in the PSL-4 due to family commitments.

Roshan Mahanama of Sri Lankan will continue to lead the team of the match officials. Meanwhile ICC’s international panel umpire Michael Gough will also travel to Lahore to officiate as umpire in the PSL. Aleem Dar, however, will not be making a presence in the 2019 edition due to his family commitments.

