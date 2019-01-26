Kvitota, Naomi Aussie Open women final today

MELBOURNE: Czech Petra Kvitova is aiming to rock Japan’s ‘on fire’ Naomi Osaka with an early onslaught in the Australian Open final, predicting the decider will be more slugfest than tactical masterclass.

The final on Saturday features two of the game’s biggest hitters in a showdown for both the Australian crown and the world number one ranking.Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova is on an 11-match winning streak and has been in imperious form at Melbourne Park, where she is yet to drop a set or even be stretched to a tie-break.

The 28-year-old is jubilant about making a Grand Slam final for the first time since a burglar sliced her racquet hand in a terrifying attack in late 2016 at her home in the Czech Republic.