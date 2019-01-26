Pakistan post 317 after Imam’s ton

CENTURION, South Africa: Imam-ul-Haq hit a measured century — and delivered a message to his critics — as Pakistan piled up 317 for six in the third one-day international against South Africa on Friday.

As Imam completed the single that took him to his fifth century in his 19th one-day international he pointed to his mouth as his lips moved vigorously. He was out almost immediately afterwards for 101, made off 116 balls with eight fours. Asked about his gesture in an interview with SuperSport television after his innings, he laughed and said: “Everybody knows I am the nephew of the chief selector (Inzamam-ul-Haq) and that was a message to all the Pakistan media and all the Pakistan people who criticise me.” The left-handed Imam shared partnerships of 132 for the second wicket with Babar Azam (69) and 84 for the third wicket with Mohammad Hafeez (52).

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Van der Dussen 101

Fakhar Zaman c Rabada b B. Hendricks 2

Babar Azam lbw b Steyn 69

M Hafeez c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 52

Shoaib Malik c Hendricks b Rabada 31

Imad Wasim not out 43

Hasan Ali c Miller b Steyn 1

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 6

Extras (w12) 12

Total (6 wkts, 50 overs) 317

Bowling: Steyn 10-0-43-2 (2w), B. Hendricks 9-0-50-1 (2w), Rabada 10-0-57-2, Phehlukwayo 10-0-71-0 (5w), Shamsi 9-0-75-1 (2w), R. Hendricks 2-0-21-0.

Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WI), Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SL).