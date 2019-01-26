close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 26, 2019

Remains found of explorer who put Australia on the map

World

AFP
January 26, 2019

SYDNEY: The remains of the first British explorer to circumnavigate the Australian continent and popularise the country’s name have been found near a busy London railway station. Archaeologists sifting through a vast burial ground near Euston station said Friday they had found a coffin plate identifying the last resting place of Royal Navy captain Matthew Flinders. Flinders was buried on 23rd July 1814, but not before publishing "A Voyage to Terra Australis," which described his circumnavigation of Australia in 1802-1803 that proved it was a continent. "Flinders put Australia on the map due to his tenacity and expertise as a navigator and explorer," said Helen Wass, an archaeologist overseeing the dig for the HS2 high speed rail project.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World