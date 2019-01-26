Remains found of explorer who put Australia on the map

SYDNEY: The remains of the first British explorer to circumnavigate the Australian continent and popularise the country’s name have been found near a busy London railway station. Archaeologists sifting through a vast burial ground near Euston station said Friday they had found a coffin plate identifying the last resting place of Royal Navy captain Matthew Flinders. Flinders was buried on 23rd July 1814, but not before publishing "A Voyage to Terra Australis," which described his circumnavigation of Australia in 1802-1803 that proved it was a continent. "Flinders put Australia on the map due to his tenacity and expertise as a navigator and explorer," said Helen Wass, an archaeologist overseeing the dig for the HS2 high speed rail project.