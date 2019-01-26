close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
One killed in double blasts in northeast China

World

BEIJING: Twin blasts rocked a high-rise in northeast China on Friday, killing one person and injuring another in an incident being treated as a criminal case, local authorities said. The first blast happened at around 3:13 pm (0713 GMT) when the fire brigade received a report of a car explosion in an underground garage of the Wanda Plaza in Changchun, the city’s government said in a statement posted on social media. Three minutes later, a second explosion occurred in an office on the 30th floor of the complex.

