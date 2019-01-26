2 UN peacekeepers killed in Mali

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAMAKO: Two UN peacekeepers from Sri Lanka died and several were wounded on Friday in central Mali when their vehicle hit a mine, UN mission in Mali sources announced. “This morning at around 0600, a vehicle in a MINUSMA logistics convoy hit a mine near Douentza, Mopti region,” a UN statement said. It added that some of the wounded were badly injured. The men who died were Sri Lankan members of the 14,000-strong UN military and police mission, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that the injured had been evacuated.
