Swedish teen raises climate alarm at Davos

DAVOS: Camera crews push past tycoons and government leaders to get a close shot of the unlikely star at Davos this year: a Swedish teen with long braids and a big message for the world.

Greta Thunberg blinks into the cameras of the media throng as she emerges timidly from a closed-door panel discussion at the World Economic Forum, the annual get-together of the rich and powerful.

“She silenced the room... The girl was extremely moving,” head of Expedia Group Mark Okerstrom told AFP.

“It was very inspiring,” Olivier Puech, a top executive at American Tower Corporation agreed. During her speech, which she repeated for journalists barred from the room, the 16-year-old climate crusader said “our house is on fire”. “Adults keep saying we owe it to the young people to give them hope,” she said, furrowing her brow and fiddling awkwardly with her notes.