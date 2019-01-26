close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Furniture makers denounce raids

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

MANSEHRA: The wooden furniture makers have moved local court seeking a halt to raids and sealing of their showrooms and saw machines by the Forest Department.

“We are fed up with the heavy fines and sealing of our showrooms and saw machines in raids by the Forest Department,” Sajid Ahmad, the president of wooden furniture makers association, told reporters after a meeting here on Friday.

Furniture makers from across the district attended the meeting that denounced the raids by the Forest Department. Sajid Ahmad said that civil judge had summoned sub-divisional officer forest and subordinates in court on Monday.

He said that none of the wooden furniture makers was involved in timber smuggling and never used smuggled wood but even then they were being harassed by the Forest Department.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar