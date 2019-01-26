close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Fresh spell of rain, snowfall starts in upper Hazara

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

MANSEHRA: A fresh spell of rain and snowfall has started in upper parts of Hazara, dropping mercury down to below freezing points in various parts on Friday.

The rain and snowfall which started early morning continued throughout the entire day in Mansehra, Oghi, Balakot, Kaghan, Torghar and Kohistan districts.

The temperature in Kaghan valley and high mountainous part of Hazara has dropped to minus zero Celsius causing a severe chill in Mansehra district.

The Karakoram Highway, which was cleared to traffic on Wednesday after the closure of many days, was again hit by a landslide in Loter area in Upper Kohistan suspending vehicular traffic between Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The district administration of Upper Kohistan issued circular urging passengers and private vehicles not to travel to Gilgit-Baltistan from Dassu the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan from 7 pm to7 am due to the danger of land-sliding.

