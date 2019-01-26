QWP leader says PTI govt failed to deliver

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader and former senior minister Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its flawed economic policies, saying the rulers could not provide any relief to the people.

He was addressing a public gathering in Matani village on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Several political workers, including Asif Gul, Afsar Khan, Sultan Haji, Noor Mohammad, Tajuddin, Umar Gul and others, announced joining the QWP along with their families.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government raised power tariff and increased the prices of gas and electricity but it could not revive the failing economy.

“The government cannot revive the economy by burdening the poor,” he maintained.

Commenting on the mini-budget, he said it seemed the economic managers of the government could not deliver and they had to present the supplementary budget.

He said the people were facing inflation and joblessness which had compounded their miseries.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government borrowed huge money but the so-called financial assistance could not bring in any positive change.

Coming down hard on the provincial government, he believed the people had become disenchanted with the rulers who could not deliver on pledges.

He maintained the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. “The PTI leaders deceived the people in the name of change,” he added.

Proposed timing for airing regional languages programmes resented: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) has asked the government to take notice of the proposed shifting of the Pakistan Television (PTV) programmes from Peshawar to Lahore.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, QWP leader Dr Alam Yousafzai asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry to restrain the PTV management from transferring the local languages from their respective stations to Lahore.

“The transfer of the programmes and changing their airing time is a condemnable act and would be resisted,” he added.

He said that the PTV management, during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, changed the airing time of the Pashto and other local languages. He said that PTV Peshawar had moved some programmes from 6 pm to mid-day.

He said the policy would affect the viewership of the PTV.

Anti-encroachment drive conducted in Town-III: The Town-III administration took action against encroachments and demolished portions of some buildings that had been constructed illegally.

Town-III Nazim Muhammad Ali Arbab had directed the enforcement and building staff to launch the campaign against encroachments on the University Road.

The enforcement officials demolished the portions of Saif House on the Arbab Road, Prime Town Apartments on the Old Bara Road and Shah Jehan Plaza for encroaching on the public land.

The administration also issued notices to shopkeepers to refrain from encroaching on the public land.

Kashmir Solidarity Day: The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the country on 5th February.

According to an official handout, the government, as well as people of Pakistan, will show moral, political and diplomat support to the just cause of self-determination of the people of Kashmir. Rallies will be organized, speeches, debates, drawings and quiz competitions arranged by the students in schools.

Banners will be displayed at prominent public places, main roads, bridges, markets and malls inscribed with slogans in favour of just cause of the freedom of the Kashmiris.