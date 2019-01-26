Two cops booked for torturing accused

OKARA: A sub-inspector among two police officials was booked for torturing a man in the lock-up at Hujra Shah Muqeem police station on Friday.

Amjad was put behind the bars on physical remand in a case and was under investigation with SI M Ayub. On Thursday night, the investigation in-charge SI along with Constable Sher Muhammad entered the lock-up and started torturing him.

Amjad’s ear started bleeding while some physical injuries were also inflicted on him. He was shifted to the Rural Health Centre from where he was referred to DHQ hospital under security.

SHO Nawab Ali had moved the medical standing board to get the medicolegal report of the injured. Further legal action would be taken after the report would be received.

