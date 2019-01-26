Woman, child die as roof caves in after gas leakage blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A woman and her child were killed while three others sustained injuries when the roof of their collapsed due to a blast after leakage of gas at Mohallah Gulzarpura on Friday.
Shahnaz Bibi and her children, Asad Khalid (12), Abdul Rehman, Ali Haidar and Hunzla were sleeping in a room of the house when suddenly a blast occurred due to gas leakage and the roof and walls of the house collapsed. As a result, Shahnaz Bibi and Asad were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries. They were rushed to the DHQ Hospital.
