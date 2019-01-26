close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

CSR awards given away

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Islamabad: The Hashoo Group won three Corporate Social Responsibility Awards for contributions to social development through different interventions.

The awards were given away in the 'Best CSR Practices', 'Women Welfare Empowerment & Development', and 'Education & Scholarships' categories. Vice-President (CSR) at the Hashoo Group and country director at the Hashoo Foundation Ayesha Khan received the awards from President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan during the ceremony of the 11th Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2019 organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health.

Ms Ayesha said the Hashwani family had a longstanding heritage of philanthropy dating back to the last seven generations, and chairman of the Hashoo Foundation Murtaza Hashwani carried forward his family’s philanthropy with a global approach and renewed dynamism.

“The Hashoo Group CSR aligns itself with SDGs and is committed to the national priorities of youth employment and women’s economic empowerment," she said. Ms Ayesha said the Hashoo CSR projects empowered women by assisting them with financial resources and providing training and guidance on how to become self-reliant and resilient in the face of challenges.

