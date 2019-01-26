Naveed Sadiq’s verses of life

‘Main zakhm zakhm jism leeyay aaa gaya houn phir

Shoukay Nigarshaat purana naheen hua

Ghazal kahi naheen jaati ghazal banatay hain

Sokhan wari na hui goya kaarkhana hua’

Densely loading his first poetry collection ‘Musafat’ with both personal and social account, Naveed Sadiq, writes with a tone quite tender. His poetry has appeal because he writes from life. It is soaked with ardent passions and shades of darkness, also invites the reader to become part of the poet's mural of words that captures colors from life.

In his poetry, Naveed Sadiq, makes visible, as part of his own catharsis, the injustices toward his people. His poetry collection presents an unapologetic awakening of a poet who does not shy away in the face of social injustice, who decides to raise his voice in a manner that echoes:

‘Dukoun se choor badan noha zun hain galyoun mein

Mashiray shahay taghafal kab aankh kholay ga

Hamara ehd ghalat tha keh hum ghalat thay Naveed

Kadam kadam pe hua saaneha hamaray saath

Chuni thi darmiani rah hum nein

Aqaid par bhi samjhota hua tha

Tumhari pagrioun ki khair

Hamari gardanain qalam’

This poetry collection is brutally honest and socially charged. In it, the poet describes his soul piercing experience in a mighty and unwavering voice that burns like combustion:

‘Tum raakh samatnay ki sochay

Main aag se khailnay chala houn’

Naveed Sadiq narrates from a highly personal and unique perspective as to what it means to lose those things that we hold dear and may not want to get rid of ranging from memories of father, mother, associations, love, urban life etc.:

‘Aik khushboo thi keh agosh kusha thi har waqat

Aik lehja tha keh tehseen talab hota tha

Woh sham, woh hum, who tum, zaman

Dorania mukhtasar raha hai

Bicharna youn zaroori ho gaya tha

Gali koochoun mein charcha ho chala tha

Woh shehr who gali tu mray dil pe naqah hai

Sadian bhi kam parain gi usay bhool Janay mein

Kis tarah garay Naveed Sadiq

Dewar jo darmian khari hai

Main bhi udas tha magar who to bohat udas tha

Us kin azar nein sab kha, mujh se naheen suna gaya

Baap ka haath choom kar maan se galay mila tha main

Koi khabar na de saka, kon kahan chala gaya

Es shehr mein bhi wohi fasanay

Jo pehlay hee sun sona choka houn

Main shehr mein ajnabi nheen houn

Ek shakhs mujay bhi jaanta hai’

Throughout the collection, we witness how the poet gradually peels himself of everything, layer by layer, until nothing is left. Here, we contemplate the meaning of loneliness and silence:

‘Kon ruksat dayaray dil se hua

Sheh mein goonjti hai khamoshi’