Naveed Sadiq’s verses of life

‘Main zakhm zakhm jism leeyay aaa gaya houn phir
Shoukay Nigarshaat purana naheen hua
Ghazal kahi naheen jaati ghazal banatay hain
Sokhan wari na hui goya kaarkhana hua’
Densely loading his first poetry collection ‘Musafat’ with both personal and social account, Naveed Sadiq, writes with a tone quite tender. His poetry has appeal because he writes from life. It is soaked with ardent passions and shades of darkness, also invites the reader to become part of the poet's mural of words that captures colors from life.
In his poetry, Naveed Sadiq, makes visible, as part of his own catharsis, the injustices toward his people. His poetry collection presents an unapologetic awakening of a poet who does not shy away in the face of social injustice, who decides to raise his voice in a manner that echoes:
‘Dukoun se choor badan noha zun hain galyoun mein
Mashiray shahay taghafal kab aankh kholay ga
Hamara ehd ghalat tha keh hum ghalat thay Naveed
Kadam kadam pe hua saaneha hamaray saath
Chuni thi darmiani rah hum nein
Aqaid par bhi samjhota hua tha
Tumhari pagrioun ki khair
Hamari gardanain qalam’
This poetry collection is brutally honest and socially charged. In it, the poet describes his soul piercing experience in a mighty and unwavering voice that burns like combustion:
‘Tum raakh samatnay ki sochay
Main aag se khailnay chala houn’
Naveed Sadiq narrates from a highly personal and unique perspective as to what it means to lose those things that we hold dear and may not want to get rid of ranging from memories of father, mother, associations, love, urban life etc.:
‘Aik khushboo thi keh agosh kusha thi har waqat
Aik lehja tha keh tehseen talab hota tha
Woh sham, woh hum, who tum, zaman
Dorania mukhtasar raha hai
Bicharna youn zaroori ho gaya tha
Gali koochoun mein charcha ho chala tha
Woh shehr who gali tu mray dil pe naqah hai
Sadian bhi kam parain gi usay bhool Janay mein
Kis tarah garay Naveed Sadiq
Dewar jo darmian khari hai
Main bhi udas tha magar who to bohat udas tha
Us kin azar nein sab kha, mujh se naheen suna gaya
Baap ka haath choom kar maan se galay mila tha main
Koi khabar na de saka, kon kahan chala gaya
Es shehr mein bhi wohi fasanay
Jo pehlay hee sun sona choka houn
Main shehr mein ajnabi nheen houn
Ek shakhs mujay bhi jaanta hai’
Throughout the collection, we witness how the poet gradually peels himself of everything, layer by layer, until nothing is left. Here, we contemplate the meaning of loneliness and silence:
‘Kon ruksat dayaray dil se hua
Sheh mein goonjti hai khamoshi’
