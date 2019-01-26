Panel to address grievances of families affected by drive

Islamabad: The government has formed a high-powered committee to compensate and address grievances of the families displaced from the Quaid-i-Azam University's land during the recent crackdown on encroachments.

State minister for revenue Hammad Azhar told the Senate on Friday that the committee was headed by Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Fraz and had three local Member of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Islamabad, including Asad Umar, Raja Khurram, and Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, as members.

He said the Capital Development Authority was ruined by the successive governments to forward political ambitions. The minister said the government was committed to transforming the CDA into a truly public-serving institution.

Earlier, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi of the PML-N moved a calling attention notice drawing the attention of the government to the misery of the families displaced from the Quaid-i-Azam University land.