Sat Jan 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Initiative for aspirant singers

Lahore

Alhamra Arts Council has launched an initiative titled Alhamra Live to promote new talent in the music field. Aspirant singers can come and perform on the stage of Alhamra Arts Council, The Mall, at 4pm on Saturday (today). Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that it was an open platform for everyone who wanted to make his/her career in the field of music. Anyone can try their luck for a future in the field of music by performing at the Alhamra Arts Council, he added.

