Sat Jan 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

Reforms to improve PA working: Pervaiz

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Lahore : British High Commission Political Consul Mr William Middleton and British institution for international development DFID Lahore chief Mr Jinal Shah called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Choudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Friday and exchanged views with him regarding Punjab Assembly and other matters of mutual interest.

Pervaiz Elahi said that reforms would be introduced to improve the Punjab Assembly working. Appreciating the performance of DFID and UKAid during his previous government, Pervaiz Elahi said that both the institutions were ideal example of historical relations between the UK and Pakistan.

He said that DFID had rendered meritorious services in education, health and clean drinking water sectors in Pakistan particularly in Punjab. He welcomed the offer of cooperation from the guests.

