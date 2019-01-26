Peace conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The World Punjabi Congress is organising a three-day international conference on ‘Peace & Punjabi’ at a local hotel from February 1 to 3 . According to World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman, scholars, intellectuals and men and women of the world of literature and other walks of life will deliberate on very significant topics.
