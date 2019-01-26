Ramos double puts Real within sight of semi-finals

MADRID: Sergio Ramos scored twice to put Real Madrid on the brink of the Copa del Rey semi-finals as they came from behind to beat Girona 4-2 in a thrilling first leg on Thursday.

Ramos’ chipped penalty gave Madrid a 2-1 half-time lead at the Santiago Bernabeu after Lucas Vazquez had cancelled out Anthony Lozano’s early strike. Girona, however, came again, Alex Granell scoring from the spot, only for Ramos to head home with 13 minutes left before Benzema added a fourth to extend the advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

Madrid were the better side for most of the first half but gave Girona a head-start. Raul Garcia tore away down the left and his cross to the back post found the unmarked Lozano, who could not miss. Marcelo was two yards behind him.

Odriozola sped away and pulled back for Vazquez to score. Girona were on the backfoot. Benzema fired over, Alvaro Odriozola overran with only the keeper to beat and Luka Modric wanted a penalty after Douglas Luiz robbed him of the ball from behind.

Moments later, Vinicius was clipped by Lozano and this time there was no doubt. Ramos chipped the ball down the middle. Benzema grazed the post from distance and Madrid were so dominant it looked like they might take the tie away from Girona in the second half.

Instead, in the 67th minute, Marcos Llorente, on as a substitute, threw his arm towards the ball at a corner and Alex Granell swept the penalty into the top corner to pull Girona level. Marcelo swung in the cross and Ramos climbed high above Marc Muniesa to head home.

Girona were on the ropes and Madrid came again. It was almost a mirror image, this time Vinicius curling a sumptuous ball to the back post where Benzema was left with an open net to tap in a fourth.