Pandya to join India team after suspension lifted

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to join India’s touring squad in New Zealand after his suspension over sexist comments on a TV show was lifted by the country’s cricket board.

Pandya talked about his encounters with multiple women in a chat show earlier this month as teammate K. L. Rahul sat next to him, prompting uproar on social media that led to the duo being suspended pending an inquiry.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Thursday allowed Pandya to participate in the ongoing One-day International series in New Zealand and Rahul to join the India A squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Hardik Pandya will be sent to New Zealand to join the team at the earliest and K.L. Rahul will join the India A squad to play the last three one-day games against England Lions,” the BCCI said in a news release.

The BCCI had suspended Pandya and Rahul and ordered them to return home in the middle of the team’s tour of Australia.On Thursday the board said its committee of administrators “is of the view that the interim suspension orders... should be presently lifted with immediate effect”.The final call on the duo’s fate will be taken by an ombudsman whose appointment has been stuck in a legal wrangle.The players had apologised for their conduct.