January 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

Young engineers

January 26, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Engineers’ woes’ (January 25) by Engr Mashal. I’d like to add that the Pakistan Engineering Council has so far done nothing regarding employment and internships for fresh graduates who remained unemployed for several months/years. This is one of the major reasons for depression among young engineers and their parents.

The PEC needs to incorporate grave issues of young and retired engineers in their policies. This should include employment, internships, trainings, a fixed stipend for young graduates and some schemes to address post retirement hardships being faced by retired workers.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

