Economy in decline

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan’s dwindling economy needs the serious attention of the relevant authorities. The sectors which need major restructuring and reforms are the agriculture and industrial sectors.
The authorities must invest in these two fields. The imposition of taxes on mobiles, cars and some other useful items is not a long-term solution to the country’s economic crunch. These measures end up creating more problems for ordinary people.
Imran Khan
Khushab
Pakistan’s dwindling economy needs the serious attention of the relevant authorities. The sectors which need major restructuring and reforms are the agriculture and industrial sectors.
The authorities must invest in these two fields. The imposition of taxes on mobiles, cars and some other useful items is not a long-term solution to the country’s economic crunch. These measures end up creating more problems for ordinary people.
Imran Khan
Khushab