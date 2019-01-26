close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

Economy in decline

Newspost

January 26, 2019

Pakistan’s dwindling economy needs the serious attention of the relevant authorities. The sectors which need major restructuring and reforms are the agriculture and industrial sectors.

The authorities must invest in these two fields. The imposition of taxes on mobiles, cars and some other useful items is not a long-term solution to the country’s economic crunch. These measures end up creating more problems for ordinary people.

Imran Khan

Khushab

