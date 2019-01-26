close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

Verbal fights

Newspost

January 26, 2019

Previously, parliament used to be called a debating club where parliamentarians would come together to find a solution to improve the state of the country.

However, now, it has turned into a forum for mud-slinging matches between treasury and opposition benches. Many seats mostly remain vacant as many members from both sides don’t attend the sessions.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

