Verbal fights

Previously, parliament used to be called a debating club where parliamentarians would come together to find a solution to improve the state of the country.
However, now, it has turned into a forum for mud-slinging matches between treasury and opposition benches. Many seats mostly remain vacant as many members from both sides don’t attend the sessions.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
