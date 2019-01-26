close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 26, 2019

A stranger in my own land

Newspost

January 26, 2019

Does it make sense that we are insecure in our own home? Obviously no, but unfortunately it is true that we are insecure in our own homeland. Why are we carrying our CNICs with us all the time? Why are people being shot without any investigation?

Why is this all happening in front of children? Are a comon citizens a threat to security? Never have I ever felt insecure in my own country. But such incidents are making me restless and suffocated in my homeland.

Qaswah Makhdoom

Ghotki

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost