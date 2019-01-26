A stranger in my own land

Does it make sense that we are insecure in our own home? Obviously no, but unfortunately it is true that we are insecure in our own homeland. Why are we carrying our CNICs with us all the time? Why are people being shot without any investigation?

Why is this all happening in front of children? Are a comon citizens a threat to security? Never have I ever felt insecure in my own country. But such incidents are making me restless and suffocated in my homeland.

Qaswah Makhdoom

Ghotki