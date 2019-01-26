Illegal construction

In Karachi, the relevant authorities remain indifferent towards illegal constructions and let residential plots be used for commercial purposes. They took no action when public parks were converted into residential colonies. Now, the courts have taken up the issue and gave orders for the demolition of illegally constructed buildings. This order, however, will cause the public to suffer.

The Sindh government has also been ordered to present the plans for rehabilitation of the affected. All this is still good as it will restore the city to its original state. However, what should be done is to find out who allowed the construction and the subsequent sale of such buildings. For example, where were the commissioner, the deputy commissioner, the building authority and other officials who were supposed to look after these affairs and ensure that no building is constructed illegally.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad