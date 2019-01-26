Power theft

Electricity theft is one of the main reasons for an increasing circular debt that now stands at Rs1.4 trillion. The estimated cost of power theft is over Rs53 billion. Even though the authorities launched a crackdown against power theft, the action couldn’t lead to the desirable results. Now, the government has planned to obtain a loan of $900 from the Asian Development Bank for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) programme with the hope of accurate billing, improved collection and theft reduction.

Under this system, smart electronic devices are installed at various points of the electricity supply chain. The monitoring offices will detect the imbalance in supply and consumption and the relevant electricity company will then take steps to catch the power thieves. However, distribution companies are opposing the system because of the involvement of long-term risks. To arrest power thieves, the government must develop an incentive-based information system to help Wapda officials arrest wrongdoers. The active support of the media, academicians, government representatives and religious scholars must be sought to raise awareness against the power theft.

M Sayyad Khan

Peshawar