Sat Jan 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

Jobless graduates

Newspost

January 26, 2019

Unemployment is one of the biggest problems in Pakistan. The current unemployment rate of the country is around six percent. Graduates, after completing their degrees, spend years in searching for a job. It seems that there are no jobs in the country.

People have the ability and willingness to work for the nation, but unfortunately they are unable to find job. Many go abroad and live a difficult life only because their country cannot offer them a decent lifestyle. The government must create job opportunities for the people.

Zafarullah Rind

Shahpur Chakar

