A horrible accident

At least 27 people died when a Panjgur-bound bus collided with a truck near Bela. Sadly, there was only one fire brigade in Bela city and others were called from the adjoining cities of Uthal and Hub. The fire was controlled after three hours when the bodies got charred beyond recognition.

This killer road has witnessed multiple road accidents in the past as well. It’s a single-track road which has heavy traffic incoming from both directions It is disappointing that the Balochistan government has done nothing to improve the road conditions of the city. The authorities must take timely action and widen the road to allow the flow of the two-way traffic.

Imran Umer

Hub