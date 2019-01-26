close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 26, 2019

Stop and search

Newspost

January 26, 2019

There are police check posts on all main roads leading to, or out of, Lahore. The treatment meted out to many travellers by the police is despicable. Mainly those who are from nearby villages and small towns, and are travelling in cars with families are stopped for checking. Since I am a regular traveller, I often witness policemen frisking the travellers’ pockets and wallets to look for bombs and grenades.

This amounts to harassment of ordinary people. I am sure if the family that was recently killed in Sahiwal was travelling in a luxury car, no one would have fired a bullet at the car. Imagine, the humiliation ordinary citizens suffer when they are pulled out of their vehicles in front of their wives and children and their pockets are searched as if they were hardened criminals. Every citizen has self-esteem and the police must treat everyone with respect.

Tariq Khan

Lahore

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost