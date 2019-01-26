Stop and search

There are police check posts on all main roads leading to, or out of, Lahore. The treatment meted out to many travellers by the police is despicable. Mainly those who are from nearby villages and small towns, and are travelling in cars with families are stopped for checking. Since I am a regular traveller, I often witness policemen frisking the travellers’ pockets and wallets to look for bombs and grenades.

This amounts to harassment of ordinary people. I am sure if the family that was recently killed in Sahiwal was travelling in a luxury car, no one would have fired a bullet at the car. Imagine, the humiliation ordinary citizens suffer when they are pulled out of their vehicles in front of their wives and children and their pockets are searched as if they were hardened criminals. Every citizen has self-esteem and the police must treat everyone with respect.

Tariq Khan

Lahore