close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Dams’ construction plan lauded by FCCI

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Alamdar Hussain Friday lauded the plan of the government to construct five new dams, including Chiniot Dam to overcome water shortage in the country.

Alamdar said the FCCI was fully cognizant of the repercussions of depleting water resources on national economy and had floated a proposal to construct Chiniot Dam about a decade ago to meet the future needs of water.

He said on a written request of the FCCI the previous government had started work on Chiniot Dam while Wapda had also completed a comprehensive feasibility report of the dam. The FCCI president said the proposed dam would have storage capacity of 0.85 Million Acre Feet (MAF) and it could also help the government avoid loses due to floods.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan