Dams’ construction plan lauded by FCCI

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) president Alamdar Hussain Friday lauded the plan of the government to construct five new dams, including Chiniot Dam to overcome water shortage in the country.

Alamdar said the FCCI was fully cognizant of the repercussions of depleting water resources on national economy and had floated a proposal to construct Chiniot Dam about a decade ago to meet the future needs of water.

He said on a written request of the FCCI the previous government had started work on Chiniot Dam while Wapda had also completed a comprehensive feasibility report of the dam. The FCCI president said the proposed dam would have storage capacity of 0.85 Million Acre Feet (MAF) and it could also help the government avoid loses due to floods.