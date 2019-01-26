All citizens should get equal opportunities for growth: speakers

ISLAMABAD: In the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan, a tolerant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony can ensure social inclusion by providing all citizens equal opportunities to grow irrespective of religion or faith, according to speakers at a seminar on ‘Saiban-e-Pakistan for Social Inclusion’ organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Friday.

Romina Khursheed Alam, member of the National Assembly, said that ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ provides us an Umbrella (Saiban) to protect the country and the nation from all forms of extremism, hatred and use of violence against fellow Pakistanis.

‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ rules out any form of terrorism and self-proclaimed acts of violence extremism in the name of religion. We are proud of Pakistan which presents a bouquet as Pakistani nation while its beautiful flowers are its people hailing from different religions and beliefs.

Dr Shafqat Munir, research fellow and head of resilient development programme, SDPI said social inclusion is about co-existence that means live and let live and it leads towards Interfaith harmony and builds a tolerant society.

He said Interfaith harmony is a way forward towards peace and prosperity from the growing socio-religious dissonance in line with the spirit of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’. Inter-faith harmony is a conceivable condition, signifying peaceful co-existence among practitioners of various religious beliefs, aimed at eliminating the possibility of discord, violent or non-violent, he added calling for the need of respect for all citizens of Pakistan hailing from all religions. “No one should be discriminated on the basis of religion or belief as the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for each citizen irrespective of religion or belief,” said Dr. Shafqat.