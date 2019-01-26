Encroachments, natural calamities threatening archaeological sites

ISLAMABAD: Culture expert and Professor Kiran Shahid Siddiqui of the Taxila Institute of Asian Civilisations, Quaid-i-Azam University, on Friday declared encroachments of sites, lack of ownership, natural calamities and security issues major threats to the archaeological sites of Gandhara civilisation.

"We should own the artists making replicas of the artefacts excavated from Gandhara civilisation sites as they are the source of promoting the knowledge about Gandhara civilisation," Professor Kiran told participants of a discussion at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here. She highlighted the value and various aspects of 'Gandhara -- a glorious heritage of Pakistan'.

She also informed the participants about the history and geography of ancient Gandhara region, Gandhara Art's origin, rise and decline, important cultural centres of Gandhara, various foreign influences on Gandhara Art, the spread of art beyond the borders of Gandhara, and continuity of artistic activities in modern times.