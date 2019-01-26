CNS meets Jordanian armed forces officials

Islamabad: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Jordan. During the visit, the naval chief met Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig Gen Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat and Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity, in separate meetings.

Upon arrival at the Royal Jordanian Naval Force Headquarters at Aqaba, the admiral was received by Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig Gen Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also presented to the naval chief on the occasion.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest and naval collaboration. The admiral emphasized upon Pakistan Navy’s focused efforts towards fight against terrorism; counter piracy operations and Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) initiative. The naval chief also highlighted the forthcoming Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-19 being hosted by the Pakistan Navy in February 2019 at Karachi. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi further discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation between both the navies in field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise. Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig Gen Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat, acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between the Pakistan Navy and Royal Jordanian Navy.

Earlier, the naval chief also called on Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity. Upon arrival at the Royal Jordanian Air Force headquarters, a ceremonial guard of honour was presented to naval chief.

During the meeting, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi dilated upon matters of mutual interest and defence ties. Commander Royal Jordanian Air Force, Major General Yousef A Al-Hnaity acknowledged brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan, strong defence foundations and lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting peace and security in the maritime domain.