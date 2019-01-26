close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

$986m emergency anti-polio plan okayed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2019

Islamabad: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Friday approved the $986.29 million revised emergency plan for polio eradication. The committee met here with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The polio eradication plan aims to end the disease through supplemental immunisation, across the country, and use of environmental surveillance to completely check poliovirus transmission.

It was recommended to the ECNEC earlier this month by the Central Development Working Party for mandatory approval. An official of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation said polio eradication was a national priority and therefore, a strong monitoring mechanism should be put in place to ensure smooth implementation. He said federal and provincial governments were working closely to eradicate the core reservoirs where sewerage water was contaminated with poliovirus.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan