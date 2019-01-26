$986m emergency anti-polio plan okayed

Islamabad: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Friday approved the $986.29 million revised emergency plan for polio eradication. The committee met here with Finance Minister Asad Umar in the chair.

The polio eradication plan aims to end the disease through supplemental immunisation, across the country, and use of environmental surveillance to completely check poliovirus transmission.

It was recommended to the ECNEC earlier this month by the Central Development Working Party for mandatory approval. An official of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation said polio eradication was a national priority and therefore, a strong monitoring mechanism should be put in place to ensure smooth implementation. He said federal and provincial governments were working closely to eradicate the core reservoirs where sewerage water was contaminated with poliovirus.