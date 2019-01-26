World community urged to raise voice against Indian brutalities in IHK

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Friday urged international community to raise voice against Indian brutalities in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and worst Human rights violations particularly against women.

She expressed these views in a meeting held with Chairman South Asia Centre for Peace and Human Rights, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl. Head of the Department of Law, AJK University and Incharge AJK Chapter, SACPHR Mir Adnan Rahman, was also present on the occasion.

They discussed the existing human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Matters relating to the prolonged rights of people of Kashmir and worst human rights violations in IOK also came under discussion.

Human Rights Minister Dr Mazari expressed her deep concern about the deteriorating human rights situation in IOK. She reiterated to leave no stone unturned to highlight the human rights concerns at the global level and UN Human Rights Council.

Federal Minister said that human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir are crimes against humanity. Shireen Mazari said that innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir are denied the fundamental right of self-determination guaranteed by international resolutions.

“We are aware of the systematic brutalities of Indian occupation forces against women and violations of human rights in IOK. We will move beyond to find a conflict resolution solution premised on plebiscite,” she said. The Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari informed about the invitation extended to UN Human Rights Commissioner to visit Pakistan.