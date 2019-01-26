Man handed 10-year term for marrying stepdaughter

HARIPUR: The court of an additional district and sessions judge declared the nikah of a man with his stepdaughter as void and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment while acquitting the girl and six others here on Friday.

The Sera-e-Saleh Police had registered a FIR on October 31, 2017, under Section 493-A of the PPC, against Waris Shah of Mohallah Raja Abad, Sumaira Bibi and six others including nikah khwan, nikah registrar.