Sanofi’s new insulin provides optimal diabetes control

Karachi: Sanofi announced the introduction in Pakistan of its next generation basal insulin (insulin glargine U300) at a scientific event attended by leading doctors.

The control of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes remains suboptimal, with many patients on treatment for diabetes not reaching their blood sugar level goals. Sanofi’s new basal insulin, designed to act over 24 hours, seeks to address this unmet need to improve the control of blood sugar in adults living with diabetes. This basal insulin was approved by FDA in 2015 and since then the drug has been introduced in many countries, including the US, Canada, Russia, Japan and India.

Sanofi’s insulin glargine U300 works like the human body’s natural insulin and helps control blood sugar along with diet and exercise. The new insulin promises stable blood sugar control throughout the day and night, offering dosage flexibility and providing empowerment to patients.

Asim Jamal (Country Chair and General Manager, Sanofi Pakistan) emphasized that “Sanofi is proud of its century-long heritage in diabetes research and development. We have been empowering people living with diabetes in Pakistan for over 50 years through oral therapies and for over a decade with insulin therapies.***