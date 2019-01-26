close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 26, 2019

KP BDU defused 201 IEDs in one year

National

BR
Bureau report
January 26, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) successfully defused 201 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during the last year, says a Police Department statement.

Keeping in view its vital role in combating terrorism, the unit has been equipped with the latest tools. The Police School of Explosive Handling was also established in Nowshera in 2015, offering courses on explosive handling.

A total of 3171 police officers and jawans, including 86 policewomen, have been trained in 130 courses So far. Up to 15 officers of the BDU laid down their lives in the line of duty. Owing to the role of the unit, there has been a decline in terrorist incidents in KP and its effects were felt in the rest of the country too. The professional competence of the unit has been acknowledged by the federal government and the apex court several times asked for the assistance of this unit in terrorist incidents, the communication said. Such units will be extended to the newly merged tribal districts soon.

In the entire province, the units are fully equipped and always ready to respond to any eventuality. The provincial police chief has also directed all the officials concerned to ensure optimal utilisation of the BDU equipment.

