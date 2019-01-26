Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5

PESHAWAR: The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed throughout the country on 5th February. According to an official handout, the government, as well as people of Pakistan, will show moral, political and diplomat support to the just cause of self-determination of the people of Kashmir. Rallies will be organized, speeches, debates, drawings and quiz competitions arranged by the students in schools. Banners will be displayed at prominent public places, main roads, bridges, markets and malls inscribed with slogans in favour of just cause of the freedom of the Kashmiris.