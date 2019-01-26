close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
January 26, 2019

PTI MPA shot at over water dispute

Top Story

January 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ramzan Ghanchi was shot and injured late Thursday night over an alleged water-related dispute in the city’s Old Haji Camp neighbourhood, police said. Ghanchi, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly, received a bullet in the leg and was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital, authorities said. While speaking to the media outside the Civil Hospital, SSP City Muqaddas Haider said Ghanchi was shot over a water dispute.

