Geo Super to broadcast Pak-W Indies Women T-20 matches

KARACHI: Good news comes for cricket lovers that the Geo Super channel is the first sports channel that will directly broadcast all the matches of T-20 cricket series between women teams of Pakistan and West Indies here. The nail-biting competition between Pakistan and West Indies women teams will start from January 31 to February 1 and 2 at the National Stadium. On the Pakistan side, Bisma Maarof will lead the One-Day and T-20 squad. The T-20 women team against West Indies has also been declared that includes Eman Anwar, Alia Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nashra Sindhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Amima Sohail and Sidra Nawaz.