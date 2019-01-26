PM for highlighting cultural heritage for promotion of tourism in country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said highlighting cultural heritage and tourist potential of the country would be a milestone for promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

He was chairing a meeting, called to highlight cultural heritage and tourist potential of the country and arrangement of a number of functions throughout the country in that regard in the next year.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil, Executive Director of Lok Virsa Shahida Shahid, former secretary Kamran Lashari and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting gave approval for arranging various events including functions, fairs (Melas) and literary meetings in the country to highlight multi-pronged cultural, religious and historical potential of Pakistan.

The meeting was told that the main purpose of arranging such events was to highlight three-thousand-old cultural and historical heritage of the country and to provide standard entrainment to the issue-stricken people of the country.

It was told that the main purpose of the events was to introduce the young generation to their national heritage and highlighting nationalism.

The meeting decided that besides ensuring participation of people from cross-sections of society in the events, the far-flung areas neglected in the past would be given special attention in the national programme.

The PM was presented the proposed schedule of various events, including illumination fair, Gilgit-Baltistan festival, Qawwali Festival, Urs of Sufia Karam, Shindur Polio Festival, Pakistan Cultural Carnival, Film Festival, Folk Festival, Jashn-e-Iqbal, Kartarpura Festival, Cholistan Jeep Rally, Food and Music Festival, etc.

A number of music shows will also be arranged to present tribute to famous singers of Pakistan. The PM was appreciative of various programmes and events to be arranged in connection with highlighting the cultural heritage and tourism potential of the country.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s upcoming two-day visit to the Sindh province was postponed on Friday. According to sources, the PM was scheduled to hold a meeting with Mehar brothers. Now federal ministers would visit Karachi to hold meetings with various political figures and discuss provincial matters.