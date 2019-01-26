Govt fails to recover taxes from properties’ owners, bank account holders

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s move to seek permission of the Parliament for provisional assessment of offshore assets indicates that the PTI-led government has failed to recover due taxes from owners of properties, assets and bank account holders from abroad despite making tall claims.

Now efforts are underway to provide some kind of legal grounds to move ahead because without solid legal basis, it will be simply impossible to bring back any money stashed into foreign accounts which was never declared before the tax authorities in Pakistan.

However, many tax experts termed it as a draconian law proposed by the FBR through supplementary finance (second amendment) bill 2019 and labelled it completely in violation of fundamental rights in accordance with Article 10-A of 1973 Constitution related to fair trial. The provisional assessment if approved by the parliament will allow the FBR to generate tax demands on the basis of its obtained information from OECD mechanism for automatic exchange of information and could recover the amount in case if owner of offshore assets possessed any bank account within Pakistan by attaching his or her accounts without issuance of any tax notice.

The FBR’s Member Inland Revenue Policy Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar possessed MS degree in Trans Border Crimes from Australia and he knew very well that without legal validity from domestic courts on tax demands generated by our tax authority would be really hard to recover from abroad. This legal document will also require backing of courts of the respective countries to get back the due amount of tax. “One should not expect quick recovery of due taxes and stashed money abroad,” said the official.

One top official source at FBR confirmed to The News on Friday that the provisional assessment powers proposed in the latest finance bill had nothing to do with Aleema Khan because she had already availed tax amnesty scheme by conceding that her money was untaxed but now she would have to give her money trail.

Another tax expert said that once provisional assessment for all sectors was allowed during the Musharraf’s regime but it had resulted into generating frivolous demands by the tax officials after which the government had to withdraw these powers from the FBR.

On other hand, the FBR stated in its statement it enjoys powers to raise immediate demand and effect recovery on provisional basis in case of government confiscated local assets under Section 123 of the Income Tax Ordinance.

The scope of this Section is proposed to be extended to discovery of undeclared offshore assets through the current Finance Bill. Now the demand and recovery of tax on such persons can be executed immediately after receipt of information in suitable cases. The measure is necessary to enable the FBR to recover tax provisionally before the money moves out of bank accounts and the regular proceedings, which take about a year or two, follow.

The FBR has further said that it can also request assistance in recovery of such taxes from foreign jurisdictions wherever it has bilateral and multilateral agreements. This will ensure that the FBR can request freeze of offshore accounts to other countries by conveying demand to such countries.

The FBR is already in possession of information of bank accounts of Pakistanis from 26 countries and this provision will enable the FBR to move swiftly in the direction of taxing people involved in holding of offshore assets. As such, this measure has been introduced in addition to measures already available in Income Tax laws, Anti-Money Laundering Act and FIA/NAB laws and, in no way, precludes or overlaps the jurisdiction of such laws and institutions, the statement concluded.