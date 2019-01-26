Will quit ministry, not to raze residential buildings, says Ghani

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani said on Friday that the provincial government cannot comply with the Supreme Court order of demolishing unlawful constructions.

The minister was speaking to media where he said that it was not possible to demolish the residential buildings. “I will leave my ministry but will not go ahead with demolishing buildings,” he said.

On Jan 22, a two-member bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajid Ali Shah heard the case regarding illegal construction of wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas in residential areas.

During the hearing, the top court’s Karachi Registry ordered, “In Karachi, no house will be demolished to be used for commercial purposes.” Barring the use of residential houses for commercial purpose, the bench said, “Wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas will not be constructed on residential plots.”

The bench also sought details of wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas constructed in the city in the last 30 to 40 years and sought recommendations from the Sindh government regarding restoring the city to how it was 40 years ago.

Our correspondent adds: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday made it clear that demolishing 500 buildings in Karachi was not possible for the provincial government, saying he would prefer to resign as a minister but would not order demolition of residential buildings as it could result in a humanitarian crisis in the city.

“We are bound to accept and implement judicial orders but if the court orders demolition of residential buildings in the city, it is not possible for us. If a plot is regularised as per law but a court orders 10-15 years later to demolish construction on that plot and provide alternate housing to people, that is not possible for us. I would rather prefer to resign as minister than ordering demolition of residential buildings in the city,” he told newsmen at the Sindh Assembly building prior to start of the session.

Urging the Supreme Court of Pakistan to review its decision regarding demolition of residential buildings in Karachi, he said in 2003, the-then City Council of Karachi approval commercialisation of 26 roads in Karachi and when this resolution was challenged in the courts of law, they ruled in favour of the council’s resolution regarding commercialization.

“Even when some of the plots were not commercialised by the concerned department due to some technical reasons, the courts ordered that they should be commercialized at all costs but today, the same courts are giving ruling against their own judgments”, he observed and added that he would quit but would not let any humanitarian crisis take place by evicting people from residential buildings.

Saeed Ghani maintained that he respects the efforts of judges for the betterment of Karachi but it was not possible to take decisions on matters which were earlier declared legal but later they were declared illegal and against the law.

“But if court orders that no such plot should be commercialized in future and all those plots which have been commercialized should be regularized under a renewed policy, it can be done but that would take some time too,” he said and added that reshaping Karachi would take a lot of time, which could be between 5-10 years.

He maintained the provincial government was already unable to provide alternate shops and place for business to those whose shops were demolished during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive and questioned as to how they could provide alternate housing facility to hundreds of people within a few weeks or months.

“Also we don’t have so much budget to spend billions of rupees on provision of alternate housing facilities to people,” he added.Commenting on firing on PTI lawmaker Ramzan Ghanchi the other day, Saeed Ghani said it was a condemnable incident and vowed that perpetraotors of the crime would be given an exemplary punishment after completiothe n of investigation and added that no MNA, MPA or chariman of any district or union council had the authority to give water connections to people.

The Sindh LG minister said two of the three culprits involved in the firing incident in which PTI MPA Ramzan Ghanchi was injured, had been arrested and efforts were underway to arrest the third culprit by the police. He said efforts were underway to provide water to all city areas but lawmakers should also keep in mind that they should not interfere in the affairs of civic agencies.