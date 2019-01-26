Urgency mounts: Talks to end US shutdown takes shape

US lawmakers and the White House faced intensifying pressure on Friday to resolve a five-week impasse and reopen government, as the political stalemate has begun to affect the nation’s busy airports.

After two competing bills to end the partial shutdown failed in the Senate, its members were urgently scrambling for a fix -- even a temporary one -- that would get hundreds of thousands of federal employees back on the job.

Negotiations that jump-started late on Thursday are focused on a bipartisan proposal for a three-week stopgap funding measure that would reopen lapsed agencies and allow time for haggling over what has become the main budget impasse: President Donald Trump’s insistence on a US-Mexico border wall.

All eyes were on the talks between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, rivals seeking a way out of the deepening crisis. Normally paid every two weeks, 800,000 federal workers -- many of whom are being forced to work without pay -- missed a second straight paycheck on Friday, a situation that has reached a crisis point for thousands of American families.

The urgency was made plain on Friday as flight delays rippled across parts of the eastern US due to staffing shortages in airports where employees, including air traffic controllers, have been ordered to work without pay.

The Federal Aviation Administration said ground delays remained in effect at La Guardia, the New York region’s third-largest airport, while the airport in Atlanta, one of the world’s busiest, is at Code Red, with flight delays of one hour.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned that the shutdown "has already pushed hundreds of thousands of Americans to the breaking point.""Now it’s pushing our airspace to the breaking point too," she tweeted, calling on Trump to "stop endangering the safety, security and well-being of our nation."