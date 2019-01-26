15 vehicles damaged in LPG shop fire

Three cars, ten motorcycles and two rickshaws were damaged when a gas cylinder shop caught fire in a residential area on Friday.

The incident took place in Shah Rasool Colony within the limits of Clifton police station at a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas stop. Reacting to the information, fire tenders reached the site and put the blaze out.

According to the fire brigade department’s spokesperson, three fire tenders were rushed to the site. He said the firefighters were able to douse the fire with hectic efforts of three hours. He said three cars, ten motorcycles and two rickshaws were completely damaged, while part of a residential building was also damaged due to the explosions and the fire.

An extra contingent of law-enforcers reached the scene and inquired about the incident. Police officials said the illegal LPG shop was located on the ground floor of the damaged residential building, adding that the fire broke out due to unexplained reasons and quickly engulfed the entire shop and also caused explosions in LPG cylinders. Some of the people present at the site also fell unconscious. They were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.